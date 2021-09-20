iOS 15 is now available – here’s how to get it

If you’ve been waiting patiently for the release of iOS 15 and the new features that come with it, then good news, as Apple is beginning the rollout of the new operating system.

If you have an iPhone 6s or newer, you’ll be able to snag the new update that includes things like Live Text, improved Find My features, FaceTime updates, and more. The update comes just days before the iPhone 13 is unleashed on the world.

If you want to make the switch to iOS 15, we’ll show you how in just a couple of quick steps detailed below.

How to get iOS 15 on your iPhone

If you are ready to make the leap to iOS 15, here’s how:

Go to the Settings app Select General Select Software Update near the top When available, you’ll see the option to Upgrade to iOS 15

There you have it! A quick guide on how to install the latest Apple operating system to your iPhone. It seems the update is rolling out now, but not everyone has access just yet. If you can’t find the update, check back a little bit later today to see if you have the option.

