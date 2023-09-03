Gaming
Does the Steam Deck have Airplane Mode?
Quick Answer: Yes, the
The
With its compact design, high-resolution touchscreen, and powerful processor, it’s a strong contender in the portable gaming market. In fact, it’s the current gold standard in terms of performance and versatility.
Airplane mode is a setting on many electronic devices, including gaming consoles.
When activated, it suspends many of the device’s signal-transmitting functions, making it suitable for use in situations where these transmissions must be minimized, such as during a flight.
Does the
Steam Deck Feature an Airplane Mode?
Short Answer: Yes, the Steam Deck
Steam Deckdoes come equipped with an airplane mode.
This feature allows users to continue enjoying their favorite games even while flying, by preventing the the console from connecting to wireless networks.
How to turn on Airplane Mode on Steam Deck
Steam Deck
Activating airplane mode on the
- Press the three-dot button on the right side of the Deck to access the Quick Settings menu.
- Scroll down to ‘Airplane Mode’.
- Toggle the ‘Airplane Mode’ switch to the ‘On’ position.
Once activated, the
Gameplay Experience in Airplane Mode
In airplane mode, you can still enjoy a wide range of games on your Steam Deck. While online multiplayer games would be off-limits, single-player games and those that offer offline modes can be played seamlessly.
Games that require a one-time online check-in may also be playable, provided the check-in was completed prior to activating airplane mode.
Offline Mode vs. Airplane Mode
It’s important to note that Airplane Mode on the
While Airplane Mode cuts off all internet access, Offline Mode allows bypassing some online requirements for PC games on Steam to make them playable without an internet connection.
For using Offline Mode, games need to be opened and played for at least 5-10 minutes while connected online first to cache necessary game files.
Then Offline Mode can be enabled through the Settings menu by clicking “Internet” and turning it on. However, not all games are compatible with Offline Mode and may continually crash without an internet connection.
Steam Deck’s Airplane Mode Enhances its Portability
Whether you’re jet-setting across continents or just chilling in your backyard, your gaming journey never has to hit pause. This isn’t just about convenience, it’s about expanding the horizons of our gaming world.
So, gamers, strap in and get ready to elevate your gaming experience with the Steam Deck.
Whether you’re embarking on a long-haul flight or want to minimize distractions, the
