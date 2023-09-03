Does the steam deck have airplane mode?

Quick Answer: Yes, the Steam Deck does have airplane mode.This feature enhances the device’s portability, allowing you to continue your gaming adventures even while flying.

The Steam Deck , developed by the folks at Valve, is a handheld gaming device designed to bring the power of PC gaming into the palm of your hand.

With its compact design, high-resolution touchscreen, and powerful processor, it’s a strong contender in the portable gaming market. In fact, it’s the current gold standard in terms of performance and versatility.

Airplane mode is a setting on many electronic devices, including gaming consoles.

When activated, it suspends many of the device’s signal-transmitting functions, making it suitable for use in situations where these transmissions must be minimized, such as during a flight.

Does the Steam Deck Feature an Airplane Mode?

Short Answer: Yes, the Steam Deck does come equipped with an airplane mode.

This feature allows users to continue enjoying their favorite games even while flying, by preventing the the console from connecting to wireless networks.

Image: KnowTechie

How to turn on Airplane Mode on Steam Deck

Activating airplane mode on the Steam Deck is a straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it:

Press the three-dot button on the right side of the Deck to access the Quick Settings menu. Scroll down to ‘Airplane Mode’. Toggle the ‘Airplane Mode’ switch to the ‘On’ position.

Once activated, the Steam Deck will suspend all wireless communications, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it safe for use on an airplane.

Gameplay Experience in Airplane Mode

In airplane mode, you can still enjoy a wide range of games on your Steam Deck. While online multiplayer games would be off-limits, single-player games and those that offer offline modes can be played seamlessly.

Games that require a one-time online check-in may also be playable, provided the check-in was completed prior to activating airplane mode.

Image: KnowTechie

Offline Mode vs. Airplane Mode

It’s important to note that Airplane Mode on the Steam Deck is different from Steam’s Offline Mode.

While Airplane Mode cuts off all internet access, Offline Mode allows bypassing some online requirements for PC games on Steam to make them playable without an internet connection.

For using Offline Mode, games need to be opened and played for at least 5-10 minutes while connected online first to cache necessary game files.

Then Offline Mode can be enabled through the Settings menu by clicking “Internet” and turning it on. However, not all games are compatible with Offline Mode and may continually crash without an internet connection.

Steam Deck’s Airplane Mode Enhances its Portability

Whether you’re jet-setting across continents or just chilling in your backyard, your gaming journey never has to hit pause. This isn’t just about convenience, it’s about expanding the horizons of our gaming world.

So, gamers, strap in and get ready to elevate your gaming experience with the Steam Deck ‘s Airplane mode – the sky is truly the limit.

Whether you’re embarking on a long-haul flight or want to minimize distractions, the Steam Deck ‘s airplane mode is there any time you need it.

