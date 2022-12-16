Valve plans screen and battery improvements on Steam Deck 2

Valve’s Steam Deck has had an impressive year since its launch in February, but the company is already looking forward to improvements on the next model.

Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais spoke with The Verge about the device. One of the topics discussed was Steam Deck 2 and the improvements the company expects to make.

Both designers agreed on two major improvements the company would like to see: screen and battery.

The company has confirmed that Steam Deck will be multi-generational with new versions. And the biggest improvements we can expect soon will be in the screen and battery.

Currently, the company’s focus is on keeping Steam Deck’s performance universal so everyone on the platform can play the same games.

“Right now the fact that all the Steam Decks can play the same games and that we have one target for users to understand what kind of performance level to expect when you’re playing and for developers to understand what to target… there’s a lot of value in having that one spec,” says Griffais to The Verge.

But Valve doesn’t have to improve performance when it adds a better battery and screen. We’ve already seen Nintendo present a similar upgrade with the Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

Griffais added, “we’ll opt to keep the one performance level for a little bit longer, and only look at changing the performance level when there is a significant gain to be had.”

That stance makes sense from a console perspective. There are typically seven or eight years between major console releases from the big dogs like Sony and Microsoft.

Yet, those companies are known for delivering mid-generation improvements like the PS4 Pro and Xbox One S.

Valve could ship a Steam Deck model with an improved battery and screen in the next few years. But we’ll likely wait a while before seeing any significant boosts to the Steam Deck’s performance.

