The Steam Deck turns 1, and Valve is giving it its first discount
This is a rare opportunity to get your hands on one of the hottest consoles on the planet at a modest discount.
Valve’s
Yup, if you’ve been holding out on purchasing a
According to the sales page, Valve is offering a 10% discount on any hardware configuration until March 23rd as part of the spring software sale on Steam.
Here’s how the discounts breakdown to price:
|Steam Deck Configuration
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|64GB eMMC
|$399.00
|$359.10
|256GB NVMe
|$529.00
|$476.10
|512GB NVMe
|$649.00
|$584.10
But what if you’re worried about investing in the first version of the
Nah, don’t sweat it, Valve has recently suggested that a more powerful follow-up to the
So, you can enjoy your
Overall, this is an exciting time for gaming enthusiasts as Valve’s
