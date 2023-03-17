Connect with us

The Steam Deck turns 1, and Valve is giving it its first discount

This is a rare opportunity to get your hands on one of the hottest consoles on the planet at a modest discount.

Valve’s Steam Deck, the portable gaming hardware that has been making waves since its release a year ago, is on sale for the first time.

Yup, if you’ve been holding out on purchasing a Steam Deck, now is the time to strike.

According to the sales page, Valve is offering a 10% discount on any hardware configuration until March 23rd as part of the spring software sale on Steam.

Here’s how the discounts breakdown to price:

Steam Deck ConfigurationOriginal PriceDiscounted Price
64GB eMMC$399.00$359.10
256GB NVMe$529.00$476.10
512GB NVMe$649.00$584.10
But what if you’re worried about investing in the first version of the Steam Deck right before a more powerful version is released?

Nah, don’t sweat it, Valve has recently suggested that a more powerful follow-up to the Steam Deck is “a few years” away.

So, you can enjoy your Steam Deck knowing that it’ll be a while before you need to upgrade to a more powerful version.

Overall, this is an exciting time for gaming enthusiasts as Valve’s Steam Deck is now available at a discounted price. If you’re interested, I highly recommend taking advantage of this offer before it’s too late.

