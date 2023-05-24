UGREEN Steam Deck dock gives the official one a run for its money

If you bought yourself a Steam Deck , it would naturally make sense to buy the official Steam Deck dock, right?

But after spending what feels like a small fortune, can you really spare the extra $89? I mean, this is something that should have come with the console itself, right?

Save your $89 and consider UGREEN’s 6-in-1 Steam Deck Dock. It’s an affordable yet feature-packed alternative to Steam’s $89 official dock.

Priced at just $45, this docking station is specifically designed for Steam Deck users seeking top-notch performance on a budget.

UGREEN Steam Deck Dock, 6-in-1 USB C Docking Station 4.5 $44.99 The UGREEN Steam Deck Dock features a 4K@60Hz HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet, PD 100W charging, 1x USB-C port, and 2x USB 3.0 ports. I t serves as both a dock and a stand for your Steam Deck, offering convenience and functionality in one sleek package.

The UGREEN dock provides great display options for gamers. It can show 4K@60Hz, 2K@144Hz, and 1080P@240Hz, so it works with many types of monitors and gives smooth gameplay at different screen sizes and speeds.

This versatility allows Steam Deck owners to enjoy their favorite games on larger screens with stunning visuals.

Connectivity is key for any dedicated gamer, and the UGREEN dock delivers by providing two USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C port, and data transmission speeds up to 5Gbps.

Multiple connectivity is key

Image: UGREEN

These connections make it easy to hook up the best Steam Deck accessories like mice, keyboards, game controllers, and storage devices to your console , enhancing your gaming setup and overall experience.

For those who prefer wired internet connections, UGREEN’s Steam Deck dock includes a Gigabit Ethernet port, allowing faster game download speeds and reduced latency compared to wireless networks.

Faster download speeds mean more uninterrupted online gaming sessions and quick access to new titles.

To keep you gaming for extended periods, the dock supports 100W PD 3.0 fast charging, providing full-speed charging while you play.

All-aluminum stand design

Image: UGREEN

The all-aluminum stand design not only complements your Steam Deck but also features silicone pads to prevent sliding and ensure proper ventilation.

Closing this out, the UGREEN 6-in-1 USB-C Dock is a must-have accessory for Steam Deck owners seeking an affordable solution to elevate their gaming experience.

With its comprehensive feature set, including 4K@60Hz HDMI output, multiple USB ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and 100W fast charging, this dock is an excellent choice for gamers who want to get the most out of their Steam Deck without overspending.

It’s available now, and you have plenty of options where to get it. You can buy it from Amazon, Ali Express, Newegg, or UGREEN. If you go the UGREEN route, they’re currently selling it for $38, so it’s even cheaper buying it with them directly.

