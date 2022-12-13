Thousands love watching ducks float in latest viral Steam game

Every once in a while, a game comes across Steam that becomes an instant hit, with fan ratings in the high 90s. Rarely, however, have we seen a game quite like Placid Plastic Duck Simulator.

This simple, relaxing game has come out of nowhere to grab a stellar, Overwhelmingly Positive user rating on Steam. More than 3,600 people have rated the game, with 98 percent leaving a positive review.

The funny thing? The game has very little interaction from the player. Placid Plastic Duck Simulator is, as its name suggests, a toy duck simulator.

And if you remember the toy ducks you used to play with in the bath as a kid, you’ll know they don’t really do much.

Placid Plastic Duck Simulator transports you to a nice-looking pool with a single, modest plastic duck floating around. Over time, more ducks with unique colors and designs enter the pool, creating extra variety.

And that’s really all there is to the game. You’re simply meant to enjoy the view as more and more ducks continue to enter the pool.

A day and night cycle also complements the beautiful graphics in-game. And the ambiance, complete with birds chirping and wind blowing, creates a truly relaxing experience that gamers seem to love.

Image: Steam / turbolento games

“These ducks cured my depression,” reads one Steam review of Placid Plastic Duck Simulator.

Another reviewer says, “the only thing missing is a dedicated button to make the duckies squeak.” Maybe that’s coming in a future DLC.

Every time a game like this gets popular on Steam, I’m truly blown away by the variety in video gaming and the number of people who enjoy things like this.

But you can’t argue with Steam reviews, and a 98 percent rating with more than 3,600 reviews is an impressive feat for any game.

Plus, at just $1.99 (currently on sale for $1.69), Placid Plastic Duck Simulator sounds like a game that we should all check out.

