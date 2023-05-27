Sony Project Q vs. Valve Steam Deck

Since Sony’s Project Q announcement, the handheld gaming scene has been buzzing with excitement. Some good, some bad.

A comparison between the upcoming Sony Project Q and Valve’s Steam Deck is essential to understand better what each device has to offer.

This article breaks down their specs, designs, performance, and pricing while incorporating charts, statistics, and quotes for a more comprehensive perspective.

Project Q, designed as an accessory to the PS5, uses Remote Play to connect it to the console, unlike the standalone Valve Steam Deck . Both devices sport different designs and specifications, as detailed below:

Side by Side: Specs & Design Face-off

At first glance, comparing specs might seem like a simple task. But hold onto your hats – things are about to get complicated since these contenders differ more than you’d think:

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (6E rumored), PS5 Remote Play

Steam Deck

Display: 7-inch delight, 1280×800 crisp resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nit brightness

Processor: AMD APU (Zen 2 processor, 8 RDNA 2 CUs graphics card)

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5 5500 MT/s

Storage: 64GB eMMC / 256GB NVMe SSD / 512GB high-speed NVMe SSD

Sony Handheld Project Q

Display: 8-inch, 1920×1080 / 16:9 aspect ratio, rumored 60Hz refresh rate

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (6E rumored), requires Remote Play with PS5

In terms of performance, the Steam Deck lags behind the power of PS5 when used by Project Q; however, this does not make the steam deck obsolete as various factors have to be taken into consideration.

Remote Play reliability may affect Project Q enjoyment, while the Steam Deck maintains steady performance due to its on-device hardware.

Battle of the Games: What’s on Offer? Streamliner or console devotees, their unique offerings will have you drooling. Variety is the spice of life, and our tech titans pack some serious heat when it comes to game libraries: Steam Deck A mega library with something for everyone. Seamlessly play Windows-only games on Linux using Proton (mind = blown). Never-ending indie gems Project Q Come at me, Sony die-hards! Your favorite PS5-exclusive titles await. Remote Play lets you stream all day Station 5 library in hand mode. Yes, please

When comparing prices, the Steam Deck has three tiers depending on storage capacity:

Although no specific pricing details have been released for Project Q, estimates place it in the $200-$300 range as it relies on PS5 hardware and doesn’t include its storage.

Each device has its brag-worthy points:

Steam Deck: Massive game selection, playing nice with PCs, and giving the spotlight to indie stars

Project Q: Handheld heaven for PlayStation loyalists, along with sweet, exclusive PS5 content

But make no mistake; if there’s one thing to keep in your back pocket, it’s that Sony seems like they’re going to invest a ton into Project Q.

Jim Ryan, President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation Showcase:

“It also highlights the tremendous popularity and power of the PS5 as the global development community rallies to push its advanced capabilities to the limit,” Ryan said, following the event. “We’re investing heavily in the future with innovative best-in-class hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the newly revealed Project Q, and our expansion into PC, Mobile and Live Service gaming is transforming how and where our content can be enjoyed.”

The bottom line

Image: Valve

Ultimately, choosing between Sony’s Project Q and Valve’s Steam Deck boils down to individual preferences, needs, and existing gaming setups.

It’s crucial to weigh the advantages and limitations of each device before making a decision, ensuring your chosen handheld aligns with your expectations and gaming ambitions.

