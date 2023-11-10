Gaming
How much is the Steam Deck OLED?
The OLED model costs more because it has better features, including a high-quality OLED screen with excellent contrast and color depth.
Well, the rumors were true. Valve’s at it again, shaking up the handheld gaming scene with the all-new Steam Deck OLED, and it’s got everyone buzzing.
As eye-catching as the new OLED display is, with its promise to make your games look as sharp as a tack, the real buzzkill could be the price. Because let’s face it, we want our games to look crisp without our wallets feeling the crunch.
Everyone from weekend warriors to die-hard gamers are itching to know how deep they’ll have to dig into their digital piggy banks for this piece of gaming hardware.
Before you start reallocating your snack budget to fund this purchase, let’s peel back the curtain and see if the OLED version is worth its weight in gold or if it’s more of a ‘nice to have’ than a ‘need to have.’
Steam DeckOLED is available starting at $549 for the 512GB storage model.
The OLED model’s price reflects its enhanced features, including the high-quality OLED screen known for its superior contrast and color depth.
As noted in the hands-on reviews from Kotaku and CNET, the new model provides a more premium feel and performance, justifying its higher cost.
But hey, not everyone’s looking to splurge.
For the budget-conscious gamer, Polygon points out that the OG
|Price
|Model
|Storage
|Display
|Processor
|Connectivity
|Battery Life
|Extras
|Availability
|$549.00
|512GB OLED
|512GB NVMe SSD
|1280 x 800 HDR OLED, 7.4″ Diagonal
|6 nm APU
|Wi-Fi 6E
|50Whr; 3-12 hours (content-dependent)
|Carrying case, Steam profile bundle
|Nov 16, 10am Pacific
|$649.00
|1TB OLED
|1TB NVMe SSD
|1280 x 800 HDR OLED with anti-glare etched glass, 7.4″ Diagonal
|6 nm APU
|Wi-Fi 6E
|50Whr; 3-12 hours (content-dependent)
|Carrying case with liner, Steam bundle, Exclusive startup movie, Virtual keyboard theme
|Nov 16, 10am Pacific
In the end, the
Sure, you’ll need to pony up a few more bucks compared to the starter model, but the leaps in display dazzle and storage space are tempting enough to make any gamer think about swinging for the fences.
So, is it worth loosening the grip on your coin purse? If having the sleekest, most vivid gaming sessions on the go is your goal, this might just be the investment that scores you the winning run.
The
Valve surprised everyone today by dropping a Steam Deck OLED model into the world. It's got a slightly larger screen at 7.4 inches but the same 1280x800 resolution, HDR support, an upgraded battery at 50Wh, Wi-Fi 6E, and a new 6nm APU that should be better for battery life.
- 7.4-inch OLED screen running at 90Hz refresh rate
- New 6nm AMD APU for better battery life
- Bigger 50Wh battery for between three and twelve hours of playtime
- Improved storage capacity on every tier
- Limited Edition model with transparent case and 1TB of storage
- Wi-Fi 6E
