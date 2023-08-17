Gaming
Lenovo Legion Go looks beefier than Steam Deck in leaked images
New leaked images finally reveal the existence of Lenovo’s first Windows-based gaming handheld, the Lenovo Legion Go.
The handheld gaming market is getting more attention than ever. What started with Valve’s
However, this isn’t the first time Lenovo dabbled in the handheld gaming territory. The company was rumored to launch an Android-based device called Legion Play, which was ultimately a no-show.
So, a month earlier, when we reported the Legion Go rumor, we wondered how this new handheld would stack up against major players like
Lenovo Legion Go really exists!
The initial report about the Lenovo Legion Go didn’t reveal anything except the name. So, we were skeptical.
Thankfully, Windows Report lifted the veil of mystery from the Lenovo Legion Go with a new leak, where the outlet shared detailed images of the handheld device from multiple angles.
According to the images, Lenovo’s take on PC handheld looks quite similar to the
Lenovo Legion Go looks excellent with Joy-Con-like controllers
Windows Report has revealed that the Legion Go sports an 8-inch display, which is considerably larger than the 7-inch displays of the Deck or Ally.
The device also features Joy-Con-like slide-out controllers and has the same kickstand as the Switch.
However, Legion Go’s controllers aren’t exactly similar to Nintendo Switch. While the controllers are detachable, the design is a combination of Switch’s flat and
We noticed what looked like a touchpad on the right controller. In contrast,
That said, the most important takeaway from the images is the fact that Lenovo Legion Go is thick. Thicker than thick, in fact.
ASUS hastily steered off from making the ROG Ally bulky, compromising the device’s battery life. However, Lenovo isn’t shy about making Legion Go beefier.
Windows Report also mentioned that Legion Go will run Windows 11, meaning you can enjoy all Windows games on this upcoming gaming handheld.
The previous report suggested AMD Phoenix processors like the one in the ROG Ally and other upcoming Windows handhelds will power the Legion Go. However, we have no confirmation yet.
Moreover, the release window and the rest of the specs are still unknown. Hopefully, we will get more information in the coming weeks. Until then, let’s stare at these leaked images some more.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Is Sony working on a new PlayStation handheld?
- Razer reveals its new $399 handheld cloud gaming system
- Microsoft replaces Xbox Live Gold with Game Pass Core
- Windows 11 might finally add RGB lighting controls
Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News
Deals of the Day
Powerful ideas in 15 minutes
Join now and start upleveling your small talk game. Get access to over 5,000 book titles alongside 20 million other readers.
Trusted by 80,000+ businesses globally.
Elevate your scheduling with Calendar.com, your ultimate team tool. Create custom time slots, share your unique link, and let contacts book meetings with ease.
Turn your Airtable or Google Sheets into modern business tools you need.
Softr lets you stop waiting for developers. Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. Stop waiting for developers..
Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day
We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more.