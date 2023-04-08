Is Sony working on a new PlayStation handheld?

Insider Gaming revealed that Sony is developing a handheld device codenamed Q Lite, hinting at a possible revival of handheld gaming.

The Q Lite will not be a standalone handheld system like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck , and it will allegedly require a PlayStation 5.

The Q Lite will look to rival competitors by offering Remote Play, not cloud streaming.

Sony has recently been promoting their Remote Play feature as they strive to gain a foothold in the remote gaming market, where Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming has had a significant presence.

Despite this competition, Sony remains committed to developing their Remote Play feature, which allows users to stream games from their PlayStation consoles to other devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers.

This seems…..lame

No Internet? No play.

According to Insider Gamer, the upcoming Q Lite device will support adaptive streaming of games up to 1080p at 60 frames per second, with a constant internet connection required.

While some gamers may have concerns about this requirement, it’s worth noting that Microsoft faced similar pushback when they initially launched the Xbox One with a similar requirement, ultimately reversing course.

As for the Q Lite’s design, Insider Gaming reports that it will resemble a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, complete with adaptive triggers, volume buttons, speakers, and an audio input jack.

However, the device will also feature an 8-inch LCD touchscreen in the center, adding a unique and innovative gaming experience.

When will it release?

According to Insider Gaming, the Q Lite device is still being tested but is expected to be released before the PlayStation 5 Pro in 2024.

Sony is also working on other projects, including a detachable disc drive for the PlayStation 5 and wireless earphones and headsets.

Some people may worry that Sony is trying to do too much at once, but Sony is known for being innovative in the gaming industry.

It will be interesting to see how these new projects work out and if Sony remains a major player in the gaming market.

