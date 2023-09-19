Gaming
ASUS’ new cheaper ROG Ally lags behind Steam Deck in performance
Battery life stays similar, though.
Valve literally reached new heights with the launch of its Linux-based handheld gaming console, the
ASUS’s ROG Ally features the powerful AMD Z1 Extreme chip and runs Windows. The Taiwanese brand had also promised to launch a cheaper version of the ROG Ally with a toned-down standard Z1 chip, which is now official.
Digital Trends has reviewed this cheaper ROG Ally model, and according to the outlet, its performance is nowhere near the original ROG Ally.
Z1 and Z1 Extreme ROG Ally models feature similar battery life
Digital Trends reports a disappointing performance with this cheaper ROG Ally that even lags behind the
The outlet even cited benchmarks for popular games like Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Strange Brigade, and Dying Light 2. The outlet ran the test at 15W using 720p or 800p resolution.
Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now.
"Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors
While the new ROG Ally with the standard AMD Z1 chip should outperform the
The GPU disparity is at least partly to blame for Ally’s lagging performance.
However, at 15W, the performance between the Ally and the Deck isn’t that significant. Also, the
On the other hand, the Ally may be slightly lagging behind Valve’s console, but it still has the 30W option, where it outperforms the
Unfortunately, the Z1 chip doesn’t fare better than the Z1 Extreme chip in terms of the battery life. So, expect the same four hours with lightweight use, two with high-performing AAA titles at 30fps, and about an hour in Turbo Mode.
So, if you want performance, go for the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme variant, as it provides the best performance possible. On the other hand,
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Lenovo Legion Go officially makes its debut at IFA 2023
- Is Sony working on a new PlayStation handheld?
- Razer reveals its new $399 handheld cloud gaming system
- Microsoft replaces Xbox Live Gold with Game Pass Core