Windows 11 might finally add RGB lighting controls

Microsoft could be adding RGB lighting control to Windows 11.

Most people who game on PC will have at least a few components or peripherals with colorful lighting.

Whether it’s your mouse and keyboard or internal components like RAM and graphics cards, RGB rules the PC gaming world.

But it can be extremely frustrating to deal with RGB. Different manufacturers use different programs to control the lighting. And most of those programs are half-assed and hard to use. Windows 11 could change that.

New settings for device lighting make an appearance in build 25295. Is this the beginning of the end for low quality RGB gamer gear apps? 🎮 The spec for this is from 2018 and references to the feature have been around for years. Not cancelled after all 🥳https://t.co/oG4JbKsoeB pic.twitter.com/bMtxCH8REo — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 10, 2023

Software historian Albacore recently shared a look at the latest Insider build for Windows 11. The build includes a menu for controlling all the RGB devices connected to your PC.

Screenshots of the menu show that you can adjust brightness, change lighting effects and speed, and change colors. There’s even an option to sync your RGB lighting with your Windows accent color.

Microsoft hasn’t said anything about this feature. And Albacore shares that “the spec for this is from 2018 and references to the feature have been around for years.”

So it looks like this is just something Microsoft is working on once again. It’s unclear when or if the feature will make its way to the public.

But if it does, it could help end a lot of headaches. No more multiple software platforms to adjust the lighting for your PC. Windows could finally let you handle it all in one place.

