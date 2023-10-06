Gaming
A Steam Deck refresh is likely on the way, says new report
Don’t expect too much to change, though!
Valve’s
In fact, it looks like our expectations may soon become a reality. According to the report by The Verge, a refreshed version of the
According to the outlet, a Steam Deck with a new model number made a stop at the FCC back on August 13th.
Interestingly, this model has the same model number as the mysterious Valve device that went through South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency — 1030.
We bet you are wondering how this could have gone unnoticed for so long.
Valve played a little trick and hid the gaming system’s presence by filing it through a different company called Quectel, which also happens to be Valve’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip vendor.
What to expect from the
Steam Deck refresh
The
Brad Lynch and @TVKilledMi first discovered the new
It further states the company’s target was to have the regulatory body allow its Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth chip, which are already certified to run on the new
They even argued that the chip doesn’t need to be re-tested due to its comparatively weaker antenna, which would reduce the radio emissions.
Other features are uncovered because the Wi-Fi chip certification process focuses only on regulating radio emissions.
And you have to hand it to Valve for going to such a length just to hide the existence of this new hardware.
While it may look like the Wi-Fi chip is the only new thing in the mysterious
Valve’s developers have previously talked about the device’s disappointing battery life. So, the Valve may fit the new
