It looks like Microsoft will finally let you choose your own browser in Windows 11

If you’ve been using Windows 11 on your computer, you probably know the pain of trying to use any browser other than Microsoft Edge. It seems that pain is about to be over. The current test build of Windows 11 lets you change to your browser of choice with a single button press.

That’s a huge step in the right direction for Microsoft. It was only two weeks ago that Microsoft was making it harder to change away from Microsoft Edge, and now they’ve seemingly backtracked. Now, there is a simple “Set default” button at the top of the Default apps page.

Windows build 22509 has a new browser [Set default] button. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kRDFPKfJMv — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) December 1, 2021

The change was first noticed by the developer of EarTrumpet, Rafael Rivera, earlier this week.

Now, instead of having to change individual settings for file types, it’s all handled automatically by Windows. That’s a big win for consumers, and similar to how default browser settings work in Windows 10.

Microsoft has confirmed the change to The Verge, saying that “we [Microsoft] streamlined the ability for a Windows Insider to set the ‘default browser’ to apps that register for HTTP:, HTTPS:, .HTM, and .HTML.”

It’s worth noting that this change is only in Insider builds currently. That means it might change before the public release or not make it at all.

Microsoft doesn’t appear to have done anything about the internal Windows 11 links that use the microsoft-edge:// link format, however.

That includes Widgets, and search result links in the Start menu; which are still set to open in Edge. Microsoft will have to relinquish its stranglehold on those link types as well in order for users to set one default browser for everything.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: