The Microsoft Store is finally going to let you mod and install PC games wherever the hell you want

One of the most annoying features of installing PC games from the Microsoft Store or Xbox Game Pass for PC is about to disappear. According to reporting by The Verge and a newly released video from Microsoft (below), the company will finally allow users to install their PC games in any folder of their choice, with unrestricted access to that folder once it’s installed.

Yes, that means no more WindowsApps folders on the root of your hard drive that you can’t access, or delete, or do anything with.

It also means that you’ll be able to modify games that you own once they’re installed; like if you installed the popular game Skyrim, and wanted to install things from NexusMods you could load up on all the chest-enhancing, bug-fixing, re-lighting options you wanted.

The big change will be coming in a future update for the Xbox app for Windows, that’s currently “being tested internally” according to The Verge’s sources.

The current model for the Windows Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC installs games in folders with Windows-based folder permissions that make it complicated to remove those folders manually, and impossible to backup those games or move them to new drives, like if you have to reinstall your PC or set up a new machine.

Literally, every other game launcher, from Steam to GoG to Epic Games lets you backup game installs, move the folders around, restore them on a new PC and verify the installs.

The upcoming update to the Xbox app will include the ability to verify or repair installs, opening the option for backing up games. Microsoft also says the app will let you browse to where files are installed, change the drive used for installs, and even create custom folders to install into.

We can’t wait until the Xbox app on PC feels more like the fully-featured game launchers that we’re used to. If you’re an Xbox Insider, expect to see the beta version turn up ahead of the free-to-play beta of Halo Infinite multiplayer on December 8th.

