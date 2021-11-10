Valve’s Steam Deck has been delayed until at least February

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the highly anticipated new Steam Deck from Valve, you’re going to have to wait a little longer than expected.

Originally planned to launch sometime in December, the company has had to push back the launch of the new handheld gaming machine until February 2022.

In an update to its customers on the Steam website, Valve let us know the bad news. Citing global supply chain issues, the company says that it just won’t be able to make the initial deadline that it had previously promised.

Those who have already registered for their chance to buy the Steam Deck will still hold their place in line, they’ll just have to wait until February before they can purchase a console.

“We’re sorry about this—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates,” reads the statement from Valve.

Global supply chain issues have been affecting everything from gaming consoles to automobiles since the start of the pandemic last year. It’s really no surprise to see that Valve has had to push back the launch of the Steam Deck.

Still, it has been exciting knowing that Valve, one of the biggest names in the gaming world, was set to launch a new handheld gaming device that could potentially change the handheld gaming landscape this holiday season.

Hopefully, this delay will be the last that the Steam Deck sees and users will be able to get their hands on the machine early next year.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: