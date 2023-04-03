Apple set to unveil AR/VR headset on June 5th

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is confident Apple will reveal its upcoming AR/VR headset at WWDC 2023.

“Apple Inc. has chosen June 5, 2023, as one of the most important days in its history,” writes Gurman in his newsletter. He describes the headset’s launch as “the beginning of a post-iPhone era.”

Gurman’s predictions don’t stop there – he believes that WWDC 2023 will also bring a sneak peek at the device’s xrOS operating system, accessories, and accompanying services.

xrOS is the software development kit and platform that will let developers write new types of apps for the headset.

While Gurman and his sources are usually spot on with their predictions, it counteracts Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s opinion from late March:

Because Apple isn’t very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding “iPhone moment,” the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23,“ Kuo writes in a previous tweet. “The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device will appear at WWDC 2023, as the market widely expects.

What else should we expect at WWDC on June 5th?

Sources tell Gurman the company has multiple new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models in the works for launch this summer.

And that’s not all – we’ll also get a glimpse of the latest operating systems, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS 14.

While some analysts may doubt the Apple headset’s release date over potential production delays, there’s no denying that the hype surrounding this product is real.

Tune in on June 5th to see if these rumors are true.

