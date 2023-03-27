Connect with us

iOS 17: Apple fully commits to users ‘most requested’ features

Expect a comprehensive user experience with iOS 17… Finally!
Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 release, set to launch later in the fall, will prioritize performance improvements and bug fixes over introducing new features.

However, Apple has pivoted its launch strategy, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter.

If everything is true, then iOS 17 might be one of the most innovative updates in years.

iOS 16.4 beta and beyond

Apple recently released iOS 16.4 beta, and with that comes new and new features.

Lastly, crash-detection optimization has been improved for iPhone 14 models.

The beta update includes new emojis like household items, new animals, and more.

iphone app icons from flaticon

What else should we expect to see with iOS 17?

Although we don’t know the exact details, Apple enthusiasts speculate that highly requested features like fully customizable icons, improved multitasking functionality, and more could be coming soon.

While Apple has kept these features under wraps for now, many users are eagerly anticipating their release

We expect to see multitasking iOS functionality during the company's WWDC keynote in June, with the official release expected in the fall.

We expect to see multitasking iOS functionality during the company’s WWDC keynote in June, with the official release expected in the fall.

