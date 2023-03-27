iOS 17: Apple fully commits to users ‘most requested’ features

Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 release, set to launch later in the fall, will prioritize performance improvements and bug fixes over introducing new features.

However, Apple has pivoted its launch strategy, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter.

If everything is true, then iOS 17 might be one of the most innovative updates in years.

When Apple set out to develop iOS 17, the initial thinking was to call it a tuneup release — one focused more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features (not unlike the approach the company took with Snow Leopard on Mac OS X back in 2009). The hope was to… — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 26, 2023

iOS 16.4 beta and beyond

Apple recently released iOS 16.4 beta, and with that comes new and new features.

With Voice Isolation, background noise during phone calls is blocked, making for clearer and more focused conversations.

The Duplicates album in Photos has been updated to cross-check with images stored in the iCloud Shared Photo Library, helping you keep your albums clean and organized.

Lastly, crash-detection optimization has been improved for iPhone 14 models.

The beta update includes new emojis like household items, new animals, and more.

What else should we expect to see with iOS 17?

Although we don’t know the exact details, Apple enthusiasts speculate that highly requested features like fully customizable icons, improved multitasking functionality, and more could be coming soon.

While Apple has kept these features under wraps for now, many users are eagerly anticipating their release

We expect to see multitasking iOS functionality during the company’s WWDC keynote in June, with the official release expected in the fall.

