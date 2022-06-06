Stage Manager for macOS Ventura is a multitasker’s dream

Apple’s WWDC 2022 is underway and alongside a bunch of iOS 16 news, the company also unveiled macOS Venture. One of the best things about the new operating system is Stage Manager, a multitasker’s dream.

Essentially, Stage Manager lets users bundle different apps that they are using and the apps stay on the left side of your MacBook.

Stage Manager is perfect for planning vacations or, the less-fun option, increasing productivity at work.

Image: KnowTechie

This productivity tool lets you bundle different apps on the left-side of the screen while centering the thing you are working on. You can quickly switch between bundles and even drag-and-drop to add things to your bundles.

Overall, it’s not a huge feature, but also one that will be extremely useful to some users. Apple is going all-out this WWDC, with updates to iPhone, Apple Watch, and more.

