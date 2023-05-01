Apple Watch may be getting widgets back

Apple is supposedly bringing back a long-lost feature for watchOS 10: widgets. The Apple Watch has been a sea of apps and notifications for many years now. So, it’s time for a new way to view your wrist.

When the Apple Watch was new, the Glances widgets were in full swing. Pretty quickly, Apple pulled the plug on Glances. In 2016, watchOS 3 opted to focus more on apps and getting notifications on the watch interface.

As someone with giant sausage fingers and shaky hands here, this was a really big turn-off for many people. But Apple does what Apple does, and Apple fans learned to live with it as they do.

It’s looking like Apple is considering bringing the concept of widgets back, albeit not fully as Glances. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple will take a little from column A and a little from column B.

The new interface will be a nice combination of Glances and the widgets the iPhone got back in iOS 14.

Fat-fingered tech fans rejoice over widgets!

Gurman explains that apps don’t work well on a tiny screen. He goes into detail that the watch’s App Store is basically a ghost town in terms of users utilizing it, at least in Europe.

The important takeaway is that Apple finally sees that people want “as much information as possible with the least amount of poking around.”

As stated prior: widgets coming pic.twitter.com/a6tyg5AE7z — 941 (@analyst941) April 30, 2023

He also believes that there may be some pushback from users that are used to the current user interface. He believes there could be a period where the new widget interface could be optional.

In any case, the Apple Watch may be more attuned to people that want information literally at their fingertips.

Customization is king, which widgets would allow for on an Apple Watch. For those just wanting to customize their iPhones, in the meantime, you can always make your app icons pretty.

