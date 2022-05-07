Where is the ‘i’ icon on the Apple Watch and how do you use it?

When setting up your Apple Watch, you may have seen an “i” icon during the pairing process. Or perhaps you’ve noticed the same symbol in the Watch app on your iPhone.

Wherever the “i” icon appears, you can be fairly certain that tapping it will reveal some sort of information. In the case of the Apple Watch, the info usually relates to the pairing—or unpairing—process.

Let’s discuss what the “i” icon does and where you can find it on your Apple Watch and iPhone.

How to manually pair the Apple Watch using the “i” icon

If the automatic pairing process isn’t working, you can opt to manually pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone. The “i” icon is a key part of the process.

Here’s how to manually pair your Apple Watch:

Turn on your Apple Watch and wait for the pairing screen to appear Open the Watch app on your iPhone and tap Pair New Watch Tap Set Up for Myself When the particles appear on the Apple Watch display, tap the “i” icon to reveal a code On your iPhone, tap Pair Apple Watch Manually Select your Watch when it appears and enter the correct code

If the codes match, the pairing process should complete, and the union between your two devices will be official.

How to unpair the Apple Watch using the “i” icon

Your Apple Watch isn’t the only place the infamous “i” icon appears. If you ever need to unpair your device, you’ll need to locate the same symbol within the Watch app on your iPhone.

Here’s how to unpair your Apple Watch:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone

Go to My Watch and tap All Watches

Tap the “i” icon beside the watch you want to unpair

Tap Unpair Apple Watch and tap again to confirm

You have now successfully unpaired your Apple Watch. Enjoy a life free of constant wrist notifications.

Information leads to understanding

Universally—at least in the English language—“i” symbolizes info. When you tap the icon on your Apple Watch or iPhone, information appears. So far, the concept makes sense.

But until you tap the icon, you don’t know what type of information you’re going to get. And sometimes additional menu options, such as the unpair option in the Watch app, are mixed in with the info. It’s like a lucky dip with boring prizes.

In most cases, tapping an unknown “i” icon is a relatively harmless affair. Therefore, if you’re the curious type, you can safely tap every “i” in your path, and the worst that can happen is information overload.

