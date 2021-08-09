If the passcode on your iPhone dates back to the first time you set it up, it’s possible that it’s a good idea to change it.

Maybe you used a family member’s birth date, or maybe you used a code that you use for another service, both of which are problematic if you actually want your iPhone to be secure.

Whatever the reason, if your iPhone’s passcode has been in use for some time, it only takes a couple of minutes to change it to something new. We’ll show you exactly how to change it.

Here’s how to change your iPhone’s passcode

If you want to change your passcode, thankfully, it only takes a couple of steps. Open the Settings app Scroll down to Face ID & Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode and tap on it depending on which iPhone model you have Enter your current passcode so you get the settings options Scroll down to Change Passcode and tap on it Enter your current passcode one more time Tap on Passcode Options on the next page. You can choose from Custom Alphanumeric Code (numbers and letters), Custom Numeric Code (only numbers), and 4-Digit Numeric Code (only four numbers). Enter your new passcode and tap Next at the top-right Enter your new passcode one more time to confirm it, then tap on Done

Now your iPhone will pause for a second while it’s changing the passcode. Once done, you’ll be back on the Face ID & Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode settings page.

If you really want your iPhone to be more secure, use the custom alphanumeric option, and use at least six characters. That said, the most secure passcode won’t help if you can’t remember it all of the time.

Use the 4-digit code if you have trouble remembering a longer one, just stay away from using easily guessed combinations like your family’s birth dates.

