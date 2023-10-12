Fitbit app is down with blank app screens; issue being investigated

The Fitbit app has been down for the past few hours with no app data being shown. If you have tried using the app, you may have noticed the app is having difficulty loading.

However, you are not the only one. Thousands of Fitbit users all over the globe are facing this problem, and the issue started on Wednesday afternoon (PT). According to Down Detector, Fitbit is currently experiencing an outage.

What’s going on with the Fitbit app?

According to Android Authority, they are also facing the same issue as the others. Apparently, the problem appears when you launch the Fitbit app, and no app data is visible. Even the “Coach” tab is completely down.

As the outlet reports, almost 78% of the issues are centered around the Fitbit app itself, while 13% are having problems with the Fitbit website. And the rest, 9%, have reported issues with their Fitbit devices.

At the time of writing this article, Fitbit has acknowledged the issue through a statement on its X (formerly Twitter) page, and stated that they are investigating the matter.

We don’t know what this means, and the company hasn’t even provided any details regarding the matter. But It has been almost 24 hours, and the issue hasn’t been fixed. We’ll update you as soon as new information arrives.

