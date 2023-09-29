A few days ago, Fitbit posted a video on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, hinting at a device launch on September 28.

While the company didn’t mention the name of the device it was going to launch, we speculated it could be the Fitbit Charge 6.

As it turns out, our speculation was indeed accurate. Google has officially announced the Fitbit Charge 6 focused on improved heart rate tracking, as well as first-party apps such as YouTube Music and Google Maps.

Fitbit Charge 6: Not relying on just taps and swipes anymore

Image: KnowTechie/Fitbit

As we reported, the Fitbit Charge 6 looks much like its predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 5, launched two years ago.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Regarding differences, there’s a new haptic button on the left edge of the tracker that doesn’t depress or click; instead, it sends vibration feedback upon pressing it. At last, Fitbit is no longer completely relying on taps and swipes for UI navigation.

According to the company, the tracker is made of 100% recycled aluminum and is available in three different color and band combinations.

Fitbit is also selling different types of bands, including Woven, Leather, Sports, Adjustable Stretch, and Hook and loop bands.

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

The tracker also has Gorilla Glass protection to prevent scratches and gets 50 meters of water resistance. It comes with the same magnetic charger as the Charge 5.

Fitbit Charge 6: Features and first-party app support

Under the hood, you will find the same heart rate measuring system as the Pixel Watch, using machine learning and AI for 60% more accurate readings during activities.

It’s definitely better than the older Charger 5 but doesn’t offer per-second readings like the Wear OS smartwatches. The improved heart rate accuracy also delivers more accurate Active Zone Minutes and burned calories.

Image: Fitbit

Despite the improved features and additional computational load, the Fitbit Charge 6 still delivers 7-day battery life with AOD turned off.

There are 20 new exercises leading to a grand total of 40, such as strength training, HIIT, skiing, and even kayaking.

Other features include a built-in GPS, an ECG app for checking irregular heart rhythms, heart rate notifications, SpO2, nightly skin temperature variation, breathing exercises, and an EDA Scan app for stress tracking.

Besides the improved heart rate monitoring and battery life, the Fitbit Charge 6 also supports Google services.

You can use YouTube Music to control the song playing on your smartphone, although a Premium subscription is required. Google Maps and payment via Google Wallet are also included.

Image: Fitbit

You also have the ability to make calls, send texts, check notifications for other apps, and send instant replies on Android.

The Always-On-Display may drain the battery life significantly, but it’s still there to show time and workout stats. There’s also a new accessibility feature, enabling you to zoom and magnify the UI quickly. Unfortunately, there’s still no altimeter.

Fitbit Charge 6 colors, price & availability

The Fitbit Charge 6 costs $159.95, which includes six months of Fitbit Premium. The fitness tracker is available in three color combinations: a Black case with an Obsidian band, Silver with Porcelain, and Champagne Gold with Coral.

If you are interested in the new Charge 6 tracker, you also need to a Google Account if you are an existing Fitbit member if you haven’t already. The Fitbit Charge 6 is available for pre-order and will be launched on October 12 in 30 countries.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news