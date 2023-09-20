Yesterday, Fitbit rolled out the redesigned Fitbit app officially. But that wasn’t all. It appears the company is planning to launch a new device, which could be the Fitbit Charge 6, and the announcement is slated for next week.

Fitbit launched its last “Charge” series tracker back in 2021, the Fitbit Charge 5, which redefined how to track your health & well-being, according to the company.

So, yesterday, on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, Fitbit posted a video that ends with “Coming 09.28.23.”

Is the video teasing the Fitbit Charge 6?

It was a brief 6-second video showing a man smiling at the camera, swinging his arms left and right, and the camera turned off. After that, we see the date September 28, 2023.

The post clearly teased an announcement slated to happen later this month. But the million-dollar question is — What?

It’s easy to miss, but if you are a freak like us and go through the video frame by frame, you will notice there is a wearable on the man’s wrist. However, it’s not clear what we are looking at.

But if we had to guess, we would say the device looks a lot like the Fitbit Charge 5, launched in 2021.

An earlier 9to5Google report indicated the Fitbit Charge 6 would look almost identical to the Charge 5. Although it is just our assumption, the announcement date is likely for the Charge 6.

The Google-owned company launched the Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 last year but skipped the Charge 6.

In terms of price, the Fitbit devices maintained the same prices as its previous generations. So, we are assuming the Fitbit Charge 6 will be priced around $179.

