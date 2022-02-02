Crush your new year’s fitness goals with the Fitbit Charge 5, now $119

Accountability check: How many of you are staying true to your new year resolution fitness goals? If you’re struggling to keep up, a fitness tracker could help you get on the right track.

If you need one, Amazon is running a deal right now that discounts the Fitbit Charge 5 to $119. This fitness tracker typically sells for $180, and according to the product page, this is the lowest price its seen in 30 days.

With an all-color screen, the Fitbit Charge 5 features health monitoring features typically found on higher-end smartwatches. For example, it tracks your heart rate, sleep, and even monitors your stress levels.

On top of that, it doubles as a smartwatch too. You can receive text, call, and app notifications. It even has a built-in GPS. And if you opt-in for the company’s premium membership, you get a wealth of other metrics based on activity, sleep, and heart rate variability (HRV) to help you optimize your workout routine.

Regardless if you’re staying true to your new year fitness goals, a fitness tracker can come in handy when you need it. And being able to scoop this up at $119 vs. the regular $180 is more than enough incentive to grab one. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.