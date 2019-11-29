Deals
This gorgeous HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset is only $69.99 (30% off) for Black Friday
These not only look great but sound great, as well.
So you’ve got your keyboard and mouse setup complete, but if you can’t hear those footsteps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, then does it even matter? A good gaming headset is key and this option from HyperX is both functional and pretty to look at.
Featuring dual-chamber drivers to give your game sounds more distinction and depth and a detachable braided cable, this HyperX headset is a real winner at only $69.99 this Black Friday.
The Cloud Alpha headset from HyperX utilizes memory foam and an expanded headband for comfort and a noise-cancellation microphone so your friends don’t have to hear your roommate yelling in the background. It works on multiple platforms and features in-line audio controls on PC, PS4, XBOX one and other platforms with 3.5mm Ports.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Clean up this Black Friday with some killer robovac deals from Roborock
- The Sega Genesis Mini is currently over 40% off for Black Friday
- Grab a self-cleaning LARQ water bottle at a great discount this Black Friday
- The best Black Friday deals you can get right now
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.