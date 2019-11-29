Connect with us

This gorgeous HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset is only $69.99 (30% off) for Black Friday

These not only look great but sound great, as well.

hyperx gaming headset
Image: KnowTechie

So you’ve got your keyboard and mouse setup complete, but if you can’t hear those footsteps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, then does it even matter? A good gaming headset is key and this option from HyperX is both functional and pretty to look at.

Featuring dual-chamber drivers to give your game sounds more distinction and depth and a detachable braided cable, this HyperX headset is a real winner at only $69.99 this Black Friday.

The Cloud Alpha headset from HyperX utilizes memory foam and an expanded headband for comfort and a noise-cancellation microphone so your friends don’t have to hear your roommate yelling in the background. It works on multiple platforms and features in-line audio controls on PC, PS4, XBOX one and other platforms with 3.5mm Ports.

