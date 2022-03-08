Apple’s $599 iPad Air features a speedy M1 chip, 5G capabilities, and an improved camera

Apple’s first event of 2022 is currently underway, and the company has already made a few big announcements. In addition to the new iPhone SE, Apple has introduced its latest tablet, the new iPad Air.

The latest update to the lightweight iPad Air features the super-fast M1 chip. That’s the same processing chip that is featured in Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

This updated device is said to be about 40 percent faster than the A14 chip contained in the previous version.

Apple also claims that the new iPad Air is faster than any other tablet competitor, and twice as fast as Windows laptops in the same price range.

In addition to the upgraded chip, the new iPad Air features an improved 12-megapixel ultrawide front-facing camera.

That means the device supports Apple’s Center Stage, which automatically adjusts the camera for FaceTime and other video calls.

Additionally, Apple has added ultra-fast 5G internet support for taking the device on the go. The new iPad Air also features support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard and comes with a convenient USB-C port for charging.

Lastly, Apple continues on its environmentally conscious mission with the latest iPad Air. The device includes “a number of components with 100% recycled materials,” including aluminum casings and precious metals inside the device.

The latest iPad Air starts at $599 and is available in either 64 GB or 256 GB configuration. You can also choose WiFi only, or add 5G connectivity as an option.

Preorders for the new device start on Friday, and the device will be officially available on March 18.

