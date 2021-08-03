You can finally snag a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID without buying a new iMac

When Apple released the M1-powered desktop Macs earlier this year, we wondered if the included Touch ID-enabled keyboards would ever get a standalone release.

That question has now been answered, as both Magic Keyboard models with Touch ID are now showing up for sale on Apple’s own storefront.

The $179 Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad and $149 Magic Keyboard with Touch ID are now up for sale on the Apple Store, with the only shipping option seeming to be ship-to-home.

Maybe that means the stock is still on the way to physical Apple Stores, or maybe Apple is trying to limit the number of customers that need to go to a physical location while new variants of COVID-19 are surging around the country.

Either way, you don’t need to buy an M1-powered 24-inch Mac to get the Touch ID enabled Magic Keyboards anymore. You will still need an M1-powered Mac, MacBook, or Mac Mini to use the keyboard though, presumably because Touch ID needs some of the security silicon inside the M1 chip to work.

The only thing? The standalone Magic Keyboard with Touch ID in either size only comes in Apple’s usual silver and white colorway. If you want a colorful Magic Keyboard at this time, you’ll still need to buy an M1-powered desktop Mac in the color you want. Maybe Apple will change that in the future, as we’re sure the market is there for the colorful versions.

