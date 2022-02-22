Watch the OnePlus 10 Pro get snapped in half in a basic durability test

The OnePlus 10 Pro hasn’t been released outside of China yet, so you actually can’t get one in the US yet. However, if you worry about breaking your phone, you might want to steer clear of OnePlus’ latest flagship device.

See, Zack Nelson, of the ever-popular JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, put one through his torture testing and the result wasn’t great.

The flagship OnePlus 10 Pro is stuffed with the latest tech. It’s got the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery. It also comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen with an LTPO dynamic refresh rate, but none of that helped when Zack started to do his bend tests.

Check it out in the embedded video below, which should start at 6:57, which is when Zack begins the bend tests for structural stability.

It’s not long before Zack already has a banana-shaped phone in his hands. Sure, his hands are strong and he’s pushing to deliberately deform the handset, but it doesn’t seem structurally sound. The glass on the back panel cracks almost instantly, even if the glass over the screen takes a little bit more effort.

The one bright spark here? The LED flash, which turns on partway through the bend and is still on even after the device snaps in two. What a champ. If only OnePlus could have built the rest of the device with that level of resilience.

From the video, it seems that OnePlus didn’t design enough structure into its slimline flagship. The OnePlus 10 Pro snapped along the top edge of the battery. That line also crosses where the volume rocker is, often the thinnest part of any phone’s casing.

It’s not the first time that a smartphone has bent easily. The iPhone 6 had #bendgate, where Apple’s flagship was bending while inside people’s pockets.

We’re pretty sure Apple didn’t try to say “you’re carrying it wrong” at the time, unlike its handling of the iPhone 4 antenna issues. The iPad Pro also had its issues and a moment of pain on JerryRigEverything.

