iPhone 16 Pro rumor says a size bump will enable a bigger upgrade

It’s been just over a month since Apple launched its latest iPhone 15 series. But we are already jam-packed with iPhone 16 rumors, which are way too early to be concrete. However, the latest leak comes from a reliable source.

The latest report comes from the analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, who has revealed some incredible details about the iPhone 16 Pro.

According to the analyst, Apple’s next Pro iPhones will feature a faster 5G modem, a new ultra-wide lens, and Wi-Fi 7.

A new ultra-wide lens for iPhone 16 Pro!

Image: Apple

The folks at 9to5Mac discovered a note to the investors, where Jeff Pu discussed his predictions for the iPhone 16 lineup.

According to it, the following year’s iPhones will be 0.2-inch larger than the current sizes, which are 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch.

However, this isn’t the first time we have heard it. Leakers, Ming-Chi Kuo, and Ross Young have already reported the iPhone 16 series is coming in larger sizes.

Now, a 0.2-inch increase is a minuscule difference, so why is it significant?

Even with a slightly larger space, Apple can introduce the same tetra-prism lens with a 5x optical zoom, currently only available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the standard Phone 16 Pro. That’ll be a great upgrade!

Pu even stated the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max both will feature the 12MP tetra-prism lens next year for better zoom.

It doesn’t end there. The report also says Apple has plans to equip the Pro variants with new ultra-wide lenses. Currently, they’re equipped with 12MP ultra-wide lenses, which will be replaced with a 48MP sensor, which is a giant leap.

The iPhone 16 Pro models will also likely feature the A18 Pro chips developed using the latest 3nm fabrication process, like its predecessor, the A17 Pro. In terms of connectivity, the iPhone 16 Pro will be faster on both Wi-Fi and 5G.

According to Jeff Pu, the new iPhones will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem, which achieves 5G download speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps due to the new “5G Advanced” standard.

What about the standard iPhone 16 models?

Based on Jeff Pu’s notes, Apple will stick to standard two lenses with the standard iPhone 16 models for another year.

So, there’s still no ultra-wide lens, and the ultra-wide lens will stick to the same 12MP sensor without any auto-focus and macro capabilities.

Unfortunately, the iPhone 16 won’t get the same A17 Pro chip featured on this year’s iPhone 15 Pro model. The Cupertino company is expected to introduce a less powerful chip variant equipped with 8GB of RAM and the same 5G modem.

The standard iPhone 16 models are also expected to get a subtle Wi-Fi 6e upgrade, while the Pro models will receive Wi-Fi 7 support.

As usual, the next iPhone series is expected to be unveiled by Apple at the next September event, but let’s not think about it too much just yet. It’s way too far away.

