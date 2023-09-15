Apple’s iPhone 15 is still hot from the oven. but we already have a new iPhone leak.

Apple just held the “Wonderlust” event a few days ago, revealing the iPhone 15 series with significant camera upgrades. iPhone’s new 5x folded zoom camera finally helped the brand catch up to flagship Android smartphones.

However, this special lens is restricted to the Pro Max variant.

But the latest leak from Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station suggests the said lens could be available on more iPhone models next year.

iPhone 16 Pro with long-range zoom capability

2023 has been an excellent year for the iPhone fans. The standard iPhone 15 has the new 48MP primary camera, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max got the new 5x periscope camera.

According to the new leak from DCS, next year’s entire iPhone 16 Pro line could feature this new zoom camera.

However, there are rumors of an Ultra model next year, which could end up getting a better camera setup.

Regardless, this is great news if you were looking forward to a better long-range zoom camera on your iPhone without breaking the bank for the Pro Max variant.

The iPhone 15 Pro currently starts at $999, while its elder sibling, the Pro Max, starts at $1,199.

The leaker has further revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro models would feature the same 48MP primary sensor, which is unsurprising.

Additionally, DCS has suggested the next iPhone would feature a similar design and Dynamic Island and predicted that the solid-state buttons could make an appearance.

Either way, we are a long way from the iPhone 16 series. The leaks have just started coming in, and if this one is true, we will have more iPhones with long-range zoom capabilities next year.

