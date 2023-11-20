iPhone 16 and 16 Plus won’t get high refresh rate screens, says leak

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series a few months back, but we already have iPhone 16 rumors. While the new iPhone 15 series is great, the standard models are still stuck with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

According to a new report, it won’t change next year with the iPhone 16 either.

Android smartphones have never looked back after crossing the 60Hz threshold. Unfortunately, the supposedly premium iPhone 15 and 15 Plus still feature an adequate 60Hz refresh rate.

So, most Apple fans were expecting the company may finally fix this inadequacy with the upcoming iPhone 16 series, but based on a leak (via Revegnus), it doesn’t seem to be the case.

Yes… The iPhone 16/16 Plus has been reconfirmed to have an LTPS 60Hz display…



iPhone 16: 6.12-inch LTPS 60Hz

iPhone 16 Plus: 6.69-inch LTPS 60Hz

(Dynamic Island)

Partial improvements in display components.



iPhone 16 Pro: 6.27-inch LTPO

iPhone 16 Pro Max (Ultra): 6.86-inch… pic.twitter.com/BTJCxSiTXO — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) November 19, 2023

No ProMotion for the standard iPhone 16 models

In the leak, the tipster Revegnus has revealed the display specs fo the iPhone 16 series, and it appears the standard models will again stick to 60Hz displays.

The leak reveals the alleged display sizes of the next series, claiming the base model will sport a 6.12-inch screen, while the Plus variant will feature a 6.69-inch display.

On the other hand, both Pro models will get slightly larger screens. The leak predicts a 6.27-inch for the “Pro” and 6.69-inch for the “Pro Max” with a 120 Hz refresh rate for both.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

In addition, all four models of the iPhone 16 series are expected to sport the Dynamic Island, which isn’t surprising.

Sadly, a higher refresh rate screen is still not in the cards for the next base model iPhones, which also aligns with display analyst Ross Young’s previous claim.

According to Young, Apple is working to bring high refresh rate screens to base iPhones, but not before 2025.

So, if you were expecting to pick the standard iPhone 16 next year with a much anticipated higher refresh rate update, you would probably want to wait another year, i.e., for the iPhone 17.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news