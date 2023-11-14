RedMagic 9 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to launch on November 23

After Qualcomm unveiled its flagship mobile chipset for 2023, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, multiple brands have started unveiling their flagship smartphones with the all-powerful mobile chipset.

While the Xiaomi 14 series was the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 smartphone, we now have the RedMagic 9 Pro from Nubia featuring the same.

However, Nubia’s announcement doesn’t come as a surprise, as the RedMagic 9 Pro appeared on Geekbench last August, and according to the announcement, the phone will be introduced on November 23 in China.

RedMagic 9 Pro to come with “great surprises”

Source: RedMagic

The RedMagic 9 Pro announcement comes through a Weibo announcement, where a few promotional materials were shared. Nubia President Ni Fei said in the post,

The design, performance, battery life, and screen of the RedMagic 9 Pro series have great surprises.

While the post doesn’t come with an image of the smartphone itself or any spec details, the previous RedMagic phone featured a triple camera setup, a cooling fan, and an under-display selfie camera.

That said, the RedMagic 9 Pro is expected to feature a 12GB RAM option, according to its Geekbench listing from August. However, we speculate the smartphone will have a more robust 16 or 24GB option as well.

We also expect the RedMagic 9 series smartphone to ship with RedMagic OS, powered by Android 14.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

There’s nothing more to say, but the phone’s launch is in a few days, so more leaks and teasers will likely drop. We will get to know the rest on the very launch day. Global launch is likely to be soon after, as usual.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news