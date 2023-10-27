Xiaomi 14 Series: First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phones launched

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit just ended, where the chip maker revealed its next-generation flagship mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with ridiculous AI capabilities and performance boost.

Surprisingly, the first Android smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 series’s third-generation chipset is already here: the Xiaomi 14 series.

Last year’s Xiaomi 13 Pro was an impressive flagship smartphone with an excellent camera and other features. So, this year’s Xiaomi 14 series also comes with great expectations behind it.

Xiaomi 14 series features and specs

Specifications Display 6.36-inch 1.5K, 120Hz AMOLED with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits

6.73-inch 2K, 120Hz AMOLED with same peak brightness Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM & Storage Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 of internal storage Cameras Front: Camera: 32MP for both

Rear Cameras:

50MP primary + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto for both Battery & Charging 4,610mAh, 90W fast charging, 50W wireless charging

4,880mAh, 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging Protection IP68 Operating System New HyperOS Colors Jade Green, Black, and White.

Snow Mountain Pink (Xiaomi 14 only)

The Xiaomi 14 series was launched yesterday in China, which consists of two smartphones, the standard Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro. These are the first Galaxy S24 competitors we’re seeing, but they likely won’t be available in the US.

These are the first smartphones in the world blessed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. So, by default, these are some of the fastest-performing smartphones currently in the market.

The flagship mobile chipset is also paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 of internal storage.

Both smartphones sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The standard Xiaomi 14 has a 6.36-inch display with 1.5K resolution, while the Pro variant sports a larger 6.73-inch display with 2K resolution.

Both smartphones feature super thin bezels, while the display on the Pro model is not as curved as the previous generation’s. However, it has a 2.5D curve on all four edges, providing a curved look.

The design has also been changed slightly with a flatter mid-frame.

In terms of camera, the Xiaomi 14 has a new 50MP 1/1.31-inch “Light Fusion 900” sensor with f/1.6 aperture and OIS primary camera.

That is alongside a 50MP JN1 ultrawide sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and 115° FoV, and a 50MP JN1 telephoto sensor for 3.2x optical zoom and f/2.0 aperture and OIS.

However, this year’s most notable addition is the Leica Summilux lens, which allows for a larger aperture.

Source: Xiaomi

The Pro model sports the same Light Fusion 900 sensor but with a variable aperture of f/1.42 – f/4. The ultrawide sensor is also the same, with autofocus capabilities for up to 5cm close super macro.

A 32MP sensor takes care of the selfies on both smartphones, capable of 4K 60fps video recording.

The Xiaomi 14 is powered by a 4,610mAh battery paired with 90W fast charging, while the Pro model has a 4,880mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Both smartphones support a whopping 50W wireless charging

The Xiaomi 14 is running the new HyperOS UX and has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Xiaomi 14 series colors, pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 14 series comes in three colorways – Jade Green, Black, and White. However, the standard Xiaomi 14 comes in an additional Snow Mountain Pink colorway.

Source: Xiaomi

In terms of availability, the Xiaomi 14 series has been successfully launched in China and is available for purchase in the country, but the company hasn’t revealed the 14 series’s international pricing or availability.

However, if we go by the Chinese company’s official trend, the Xiaomi 14 series could be launched globally in the coming months, hopefully with competitive prices.

The Xiaomi 14 starts at CNY 3,999 ($546) for the 8GB & 256GB model. There are also 12GB & 256GB, 16GB & 512GB, and 16GB & 1TB variants; their prices are CNY 4,299 ($587), CNY 4,599 ($628), and CNY 4,999 ($683), respectively.

On the other hand, the Pro model starts at CNY 4,999 ($683) for the 12GB & 256GB model. The prices for the 16GB & 512GB and 16GB & 1TB models are CNY 5,499 ($751) and CNY 5,999 ($820), respectively.

Lastly, the Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Edition comes in a single 16GB & 1TB variant, costing CNY 6,499 ($888). It’s heavily inspired from the Titanium on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

