Asus debuts souped-up ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro gaming phones

Asus showed off two new phones as part of its Republic of Gamers line. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are both powerful, gaming-centric devices made specifically for hardcore gamers.

They feature some seriously impressive specs. Both phones come packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with up to 18GB of RAM for the ROG Phone 6 Pro. The ROG Phone 6 is available in configurations up to 16GB of RAM. You can also grab configurations with up to 512GB of storage.

Each model features massive 6.78-inch OLED screens with 165Hz refresh and 720Hz touch-sampling rates. Those specs represent massive improvements over the ROG Phone 5S, though the screen size has not changed.

Neither have the 6,000mAh batteries, though the triple-camera array has seen an improvement over the previous releases.

There is one major change to speak of, though. The ROG Phone 6 Pro features an OLED screen on the back of the device. While everyday users may not find that it serves much of a purpose for them, some gamers may find that a second screen could benefit them.

That’s who these phones were made for, anyway. Most of their features were added with gaming in mind. But the lower-end model could easily see daily use as a go-to phone. It also includes optimal cooling, through the ROG Aeroactive Cooler. It’s an additional clip-on fan that you can use as a controller, too.

Neither phone is cheap, exactly, but that is to be expected. You can grab the base model ROG Phone 6 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for around $999.

If you’re more interested in the base model of the ROG Phone 6 Pro, you’ll have to pony up about $1349. Both prices are based on European price announcements so far, with no US pricing confirmed at the time of writing.

Interested in picking up one of these portable powerhouses? Sit tight for now. There’s no release date just yet. That will likely change in the coming weeks, so we’ll update you when it does.

