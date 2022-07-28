ASUS has a new 4K HDMI 2.1 monitor that’s perfect for gamers

ASUS has pushed the envelope for gaming monitor performance once again. The new 32-inch ROG Strix XG32UQ is a 4K gaming beast with HDMI 2.1 and a maximum refresh rate of 160Hz.

Yes, 160Hz from a 4K IPS panel. Whew. It’ll also cover 96% of the DCI-P3 gamut, 120% of sRGB, has FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and variable overdrive.

HDR performance should be pretty decent, too, with a DisplayHDR 600 rating. Other impressive specs include a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a typical brightness of 450 nits.

You’ll need to use DisplayPort to get that 160Hz refresh rate, which means a PC. If you’re using HDMI, you are limited to 144Hz.

Console gamers can get native 4K at 120Hz without chroma subsampling (4:4:4). You’ll also get Variable Refresh Rate, so your console games will be smooth like butter.

ASUS has put a generous amount of ports on this monitor. You get two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB hub with two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports.

The stand has height, swivel, and tilt adjustments but no pivoting. It also has a tripod socket, so you can add things like a camera or ring light.

ASUS hasn’t said pricing or US availability yet for the new XG32UG. We know how much the previous 4K 144Hz monitor costs, which is $699.

Expect a higher price for the higher refresh rate panel when it’s available. ComputerBase.de says that German gamers will have a chance to get one in Q3.

