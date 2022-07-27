Delta’s new AI-powered screen shows personalized flight info

Delta’s latest airline feature resembles something out of a science fiction movie. The new Parallel Reality board uses AI and motion sensing to display personal Delta flight information on the big screen for you and nobody else.

So let’s get into this a little deeper. Parallel Reality is a new technology from Delta and its partner, Misapplied Sciences. The technology uses a massive digital panel to display personalized flight information for Delta passengers on their journeys.

So how does this hard-to-believe technology work? First of all, the digital screen is much different than an ordinary TV or monitor.

Instead of lights displaying color all in the same direction, the Parallel Reality monitor sends off light in different directions, providing different images for different people.

Image: Delta

The device features a motion sensor that tracks individuals’ locations in order to display the correct information to the right passenger.

A Delta passenger will first scan their boarding pass into the Parallel Reality machine. Then, reading the boarding pass’s location, the Parallel Reality screen will display personalized flight information to that passenger.

Passengers can also use Parallel Reality by opting into Delta’s facial recognition technology. The company has been working with TSA to bring facial recognition technology to airports to help streamline the strenuous check-in process.

Additionally, only the intended passenger can see their information. Incredibly, the device is capable of displaying individual information to up to 100 passengers.

Delta isn’t “chasing shiny objects” with the Parallel Reality machine

While this certainly seems like something from a futuristic story and company that doesn’t fit today’s airline technology, the machine has a fully functional purpose for Delta.

“All innovation at Delta is incredibly human-centric,” said Matt Muta, Vice President of Innovation at Delta. “We’re not chasing shiny objects; we’re looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier. With PARALLEL REALITY, we saw an opportunity to personalize and simplify what can be a confusing experience – navigating the airport.”

The company hopes its partnership with Misapplied Sciences on Parallel Reality will help its customers in the long run.

By displaying more personal flight information, the machine can make it easier to understand where customers need to go, as opposed to the old style of reading off of a giant ticker with dozens of flight schedules included.

And it’s much better than staring down at your iPhone while you’re moving quickly across the airport. Delta says that early feedback of the Parallel Reality machine has been “great,” though it is still pretty limited.

Right now, Parallel Reality is only available at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. But we can expect to start seeing the machines popping up in other airports, as long as the customer feedback continues to be good.

