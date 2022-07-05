Starlink can now provide internet to cars, boats, and planes

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has just received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to bring its Starlink satellite internet to moving vehicles, including planes, boats, RVs, and semi-trucks.

The approval came in the form of an official authorization from the FCC late last week. With this approval, Starlink will be able to expand the existing deals that it recently developed with commercial airlines.

But Starlink’s vision doesn’t stop with airlines. The company wants to expand its internet to other platforms on the go, such as cruise ships, semi-trucks, and even personal RVs.

“Authorizing a new class of terminals for SpaceX’s satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move, whether driving an RV across the country, moving a freighter from Europe to a U.S. port, or while on a domestic or international flight,” reads a snippet from the FCC’s authorization.

Starlink is currently offering internet to rural users in parts of the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and a few European countries. And it has huge expansion plans, hoping to reach most of the rest of the world sometime next year.

The expansion into transportation could be greatly beneficial for both Starlink and its customers. Deals with airlines, cruise ships, and transport companies could be incredibly lucrative for the company.

And private users will ultimately benefit as well. Fitting your RV with a Starlink receiver could ensure that you’ll have an internet connection. You could be connected even in the most rural locations during your long road trips.

Starlink will likely announce some new commercial partnerships over the next few months. The next time you fly or hop on a cruise ship, Starlink internet might be available to you.

