Starlink can now beam high-speed internet to boats

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has just shared an impressive update for its Starlink satellite internet service. Starlink Maritime is the company’s latest promotion, bringing high-speed internet to users on the open sea.

The company revealed the new Starlink Maritime service earlier this week, with CEO Elon Musk exclaiming “Starlink for boats!” on his own personal Twitter account.

In fact, the new service comes just a week after the FCC granted SpaceX approval to begin offering Starlink internet in moving vehicles.

“From merchant vessels to oil rigs to premium yachts, Starlink Maritime allows you to connect from the most remote waters across the world, just like you would in the office or at home,” reads an exerpt from the Starlink Maritime website.

The company says Starlink Maritime takes up very little space on your boat and is pretty easy to install. But it’s definitely not cheap.

The service starts with a one-time fee of $10,000. And that’s just for the two satellite receiving dishes that will be installed on your boat. As if that’s not enough, you’ll then have to fork over $5,000 per month for the service.

Musk acknowledged later in a different tweet that this was “premium pricing,” but that the use of high-performance terminals is necessary to provide internet in choppy seas and heavy storms.

The company has a coverage map for those interested in Starlink Maritime service. Service on the oceans is somewhat limited for now. But the company plans to expand greatly over the next couple of years.

$10,000 upfront and $5,000 per month are definitely a little steep for everyday boaters. But it could be a good option for the upper class or commercial boat operators, as long as SpaceX is able to expand its service area the way it promises.

