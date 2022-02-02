Internet
Starlink’s new Premium tier will set you back an eye-watering $500 a month
The antenna for the premium package will set you back $2,500.
SpaceX’s Starlink seems to be a solid way for people without traditional internet options to get acceptable internet speeds. But what about users that want the most from the company’s satellite options? For that, there is a new, premium option that nearly doubles the speeds of the standard package.
Elon Musk shared the news on Twitter early this morning, noting that it is a “high performance antenna.” While individuals can get this package, it seems to be more pointed at businesses across the globe that can’t secure high-speed internet through other options.
Starlink Premium is definitely expensive. The Verge notes that just the antenna costs $2,500. The standard antenna is only $499. Per month, Premium is $500, while the standard package sets people back $99.
For speeds, users can expect download speeds between 150 and 500Mbps with up to 40 milliseconds of latency. Upload speeds range from 20 to 40Mbps.
The standard Starlink package offers download speeds between 50 and 250Mbps and upload speeds between 10 and 20Mbps. Latency is the same across both packages.
Overall, this seems like a great option for smaller businesses that need reliable internet. For that price, it’s hard to see many individual households going this route, but if you have a powerful need to stream HD content on Netflix or stream games on Twitch, it is technically an option.
