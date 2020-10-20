Better sell a kidney quick cause LG’s rollable OLED TV is finally purchasable

Remember that rollable LG OLED TV we saw back in 2018? The one they showed off again in 2019, saying it would be available later that year? Well, it’s now almost the end of 2020, and that TV is finally available to buy. Well, if you live in South Korea and have roughly $87,000 (100 million KRW) to spend.

I just wanted to throw that price tag out there again: $87,000….for a TV.

Yes, the LG Signature OLED R costs more than most luxury sedans, and presumably, the “Signature” part of the name is from you having to sign your name in blood to get one. Maybe. It’s certainly a good fit for a Bond villain to have in their immaculate lair, or maybe in their private moonbase.

Then again, just look at it. Look how sleekly it rolls out of the aluminum base. Seriously, LOOK AT IT. If that’s not worth a kidney, I don’t know what is.

The 65-inch OLED has a 4K resolution, so $90K doesn’t even get you 8K. Pffft, what a rip-off. The base does have an integrated soundbar though, and you can get it in Signature Black, Moon Gray, Topaz Blue, or Toffee Brown. Oh, and you can get it engraved with a personalized message if you want because obviously, a 90K TV can’t speak for itself.

Still, it’s pretty novel and a great way to not destroy your TV if you insist on playing ball games inside the house at Thanksgiving. Just…don’t break Grandma’s casserole dishes either.

