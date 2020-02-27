LG’s new V60 ThinkQ is a massive smartphone with a removable second screen

When LG decided to ignore foldable phones last year, we ended up with the V50, a quirky handset with an optional accessory case with a second screen. LG still thinks that foldable displays isn’t ready to join the fold, so this year we’re getting the V60 ThinkQ 5G, a phone with a second screen with 5G capabilities.

So, is it any good? I mean on paper it looks like most other flagship handsets for this year. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, rocks 8 GB of RAM, mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G, multiple cameras, and 8K video recording. Oh, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

What’s going to separate this handset from the pack is the optional second-screen accessory. Now, if LG gets some of the UI magic that Microsoft is putting in the new Surface Duo phone, I could see this accessory taking off. Foldable screens are great in theory until they get bent. Splitting the screen up fixes the fragility issues, although it does leave a gap. Wonder which solution the market will prefer. LG is even bundling the second screen with the V60 for some time after launch.

As with all LG handsets, the V60 has got a 3.5mm headphone jack. Hurray! That jack is also connected to LG’s superb Quad DAC, so it should sound pretty darn good with your fav headphones. Oh, and LG also likes to include microSD slots, in case the 128 GB of internal storage isn’t enough.

We’ll know pricing at some point later this spring, for now, all we know is that LG has said it will be “less than $999.” Presumably, you can expect a much lower price than that soon after launch, so it might be worth waiting if you’re interested.

