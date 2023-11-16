According to a new leak, Samsung’s upcoming flagship Android smartphone, the Galaxy S24, could get an Instagram shortcut for its lock screen.

Samsung is only a few months away from unveiling its next mainstream flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 series, and there seems to be no stopping the leaks that range from high-quality renders to leaked dummy units.

However, this leak is something different and was discovered by tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, who has shared a screenshot of it on Twitter/X.

#Instagram is working on letting #Samsung #GalaxyS24 users add the shortcut for the Instagram Camera to the lock screen 👀 pic.twitter.com/vlG2uucXn0 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 15, 2023

Instagram lock screen shortcut on Galaxy S24 would be a first for Samsung

Source: Alessandro Paluzzi on X

The image shows a pop-up screen that says, “Samsung Galaxy S24 users can now turn on a shortcut to Instagram Camera in settings.”

Additionally, the pop-up offers three options: Try it, More Options…, and No Thanks.

Interestingly, Samsung’s One UI lock screens are limited to system apps, mainly with a few specific exceptions.

So, adding the Instagram shortcut on the Galaxcy S24 lock screen would be quite a departure for Samsung.

Besides this new potential feature, previous leaks have also suggested Samsung’s newfound interest in AI, and one report has even claimed that the Korean company wants to make the Galaxy S24 one of the “smartest AI smartphones ever.”

Samsung has recently unveiled Galaxy AI, further evidence of what we said. However, reports also say the company plans to hide the new AI features behind a paywall.

