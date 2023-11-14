You can now delete Threads while keeping your Instagram profile

If you’re a Threads user, Instagram’s new microblogging app, you might appreciate the latest update that’s rolling out.

Meta is introducing a feature that allows you to delete your Threads account without saying goodbye to your Instagram profile.

This change addresses a significant user pain point—previously, deleting Threads also meant losing your Instagram account.

How to delete your Threads account without deleting your Instagram

To delete your Threads account, head to your profile, hit the menu in the top right corner, and navigate to Privacy > Suggesting posts on other apps.

From there, you can toggle off Instagram and Facebook individually, ensuring your Threads posts stay put.

Note that while this stops your content from being shared across platforms, you’ll still see others’ Threads content on Instagram and Facebook.

This development is part of a broader effort by Meta to give users more control over their accounts. As reported by Petapixel, Meta faced technical challenges in separating the two services due to Threads’ reliance on Instagram’s infrastructure.

However, they’ve made strides to overcome these issues, and by December 2023, users will be able to manage their Threads and Instagram accounts independently.

Additional details uncovered by developer Alessandro Paluzzi and shared by Engadget suggest that after deleting your Threads account, your data will be purged after 30 days.

#Threads is working on "suggesting posts on other apps" privacy setting 👀 pic.twitter.com/4Qe5cvEWKj — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 2, 2023

Plus, if you change your mind, you won’t be able to re-register a new Threads account with the same Instagram handle for 120 days.

Meta’s chief privacy officer, Michel Protti, confirmed during a TechCrunch event that the separate deletion feature is indeed in the works, as detailed by TechCrunch.

While this update may not revolutionize how we use social media, it’s a step towards a more user-centric approach, allowing users to tailor their online experience to their preferences.

