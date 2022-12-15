Instagram finally adds better way to get back lost accounts

Instagram announced today that it is increasing its focus on helping users get back into lost and hacked accounts.

Revealed in a blog post, the Meta-owned platform states the new option is a “comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.”

These issues include forgotten passwords, two-factor issues, and hacked accounts. The service is available to all users at instagram.com/hacked. Access is available on both desktop and mobile.

User support has never been a strong suit of Facebook or Instagram. Account issues have always seemed to be a backburner issue.

This should help change that, but we’ll have to wait and see how well it works in practice.

Essentially, the new support page will provide several prompts for users to fill out. Depending on the issue, Instagram will provide multiple ways to confirm your identity.

One of the most interesting of these is getting your friends involved. Initially tested earlier this year, users can prove their identity by getting two Instagram friends to vouch for them.

This is just one of the many changes Instagram has been implementing recently. The company just unleashed Notes on the world.

There are also plans for more verified accounts and impersonation warnings when receiving follow requests.

