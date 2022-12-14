TikTok is now testing a full-screen horizontal mode

TikTok is testing a new display mode that will allow users to flip their phones and watch videos in horizontal (landscape) mode.

The feature, first noticed by TechCrunch, seems limited to a small number of accounts. TikTok has since confirmed the feature is being tested.

According to reports, users will see a “Full screen” button below videos that can use the feature.

Screenshot: NANAMIBRAINROT (Twitter)

But why a horizontal mode? If you don’t spend much time on TikTok, adding this mode might seem out of place. However, as the platform continues to grow and transform, people are finding new ways to use it.

For instance, gamers love TikTok, and they upload countless gameplay videos. Most of these are rather small because of the screen ratio, so a horizontal mode lets viewers see all the action.

why can i fullscreen a tiktok☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/ucUgRpBi3m — resie📚 (@NANAMIBRAINR0T) December 14, 2022

This is only one example of how this mode can be used. But, regardless of the video, it goes along with TikTok’s recent direction.

The platform continues to push in on YouTube’s presence and with the recent addition of 10-minute videos, having a better viewing experience across all types of videos makes sense.

There’s no word yet on a larger rollout of the feature, but we’ll continue to monitor this space. We’ve reached out to TikTok for comment.

