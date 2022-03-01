TikTok is rolling out 10-minute videos so you can waste even more time on the app

TikTok continues to explode in popularity as a short-form video platform. But now, it’s looking to expand upon that. TikTok has recently added the ability for users to upload videos up to 10 minutes long, a big increase over the previous three-minute limit.

The new feature was discovered by Matt Navarra on Twitter earlier this week. Upon opening the app, they noticed an account update message informing them of the new, increased time limit for videos.

At this time, it seems the rollout is gradual, as not everyone has the feature. This makes sense, as it is how the company managed the three-minute video rollout, as well. Remember when TikTok could only be a minute long?

TikTok creeping in on YouTube territory



“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” said a spokesperson in a statement to The Verge.

With the addition of videos up to 10 minutes long, TikTok could become more of a competitor to YouTube, which thrives on long-form content.

What will be interesting about this update is where TikTok will display these longer videos. The app’s initial popularity came from the constant string of short videos that keep users scrolling to the next one.

Throwing these longer videos in the middle of those short ones could screw up the flow that made TikTok so popular in the first place. But that’s something that the platform will have to figure out on the go, as the new feature is already rolling out to users.

So, is this 10-minute update the one that makes TikTok a more direct competitor to YouTube? Or will TikTok even be able to transition its audience to enjoying more long-form content on its platform?

