TikTok is now rolling out 3-minute videos for all users

For almost eight months now, TikTok has been trialing three-minute-long videos for some of its users. Now, that feature is now rolling out for all creators on the platform.

According to a blog post detailing the feature, “Over the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out the option to create longer videos to everyone on TikTok, giving our global community the flexibility to film, upload, and edit videos up to three minutes in length directly within TikTok.”

TikTok states that users will get a notification alerting them to when the feature hits their accounts.

It’s honestly a smart move for the platform. Creators are becoming, well, more creative, and creating both entertaining and educational content that is hard to cram into the current one-minute window. Many have turned to creating multi-part videos, but for casual users, those can be hard to follow.

Adding three-minute video functionality should improve that process, while allowing an entirely new wave of content to be created. It will be interesting to see how users react to these longer videos, however, as part of the appeal of TikTok is the ability to consume loads of quick content.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: