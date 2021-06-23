You can now apply for Twitter’s Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows

Applications are open for Twitter’s new features, Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. If you’re in the US, you can open up Twitter’s mobile app and apply for each program individually. Currently, Super Follows are restricted to the iOS app, while Ticketed Spaces can be found on both the iOS and Android apps.

You can check your eligibility in the new “Monetization” option, which appears in the slide-out sidebar. Super Follows gives users the ability to monetize their Twitter, with $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99 options to give subscribers some extra content that the rest of their followers won’t see.

Ticketed Spaces allows users to sell tickets to Twitter’s social audio feature, Spaces, where they can set a ticket price of between $1 and $999, and set moderation options like a room-size cap.

Image: Twitter

Twitter says that the test participants will keep 97-percent of the money they make, once iOS or Android takes their cut for the usual in-app monetization. That’s about 68-percent of the subscription costs, which is a very generous profit-sharing scheme. If users make over $50,000, Twitter will increase its cut to 20-percent, after the app store takes its cut.

To put those percentages in context, Amazon’s livestreaming service, Twitch, takes a 50-percent cut from subscriptions, while YouTube charges 30-percent from membership fees. OnlyFans takes 20-percent, Patreon takes 5-percent, and newcomer Substack takes only 10-percent of subscription fees.

